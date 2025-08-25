South Plains Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

South Plains Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

