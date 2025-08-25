Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,531,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,004,000 after buying an additional 505,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 343,102 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.8540 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

