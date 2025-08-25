South Plains Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $162.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.90.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

