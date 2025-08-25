Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,224 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.7230 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

