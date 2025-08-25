Knowles Corporation $KN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Knowles worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Knowles by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 46.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Knowles Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.6090 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,524.78. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. The trade was a 45.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.