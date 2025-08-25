Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,996 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

CRH stock opened at $113.2560 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

