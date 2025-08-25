ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Position Boosted by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 2.7%

ASML stock opened at $754.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $922.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $754.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

