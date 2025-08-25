Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Moody’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $515.4930 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.87. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total value of $216,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,130,706.10. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.