Soros Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $144.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

