South Plains Financial Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

South Plains Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.06 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

