Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $167.67 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Prom has a market capitalization of $167.67 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $9.19 or 0.00008227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00002877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.96579787 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $4,909,599.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

