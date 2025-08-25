Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.12.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $272.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.15, a PEG ratio of 290.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.14. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.19 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,969.30. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.