Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.89. Outokumpu shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Outokumpu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Outokumpu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Outokumpu

Outokumpu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outokumpu will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.