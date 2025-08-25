Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.68. Ondas shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 15,517,069 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONDS. Wall Street Zen raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ondas from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Ondas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%.The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $34,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

