China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $19.02. China Construction Bank shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 22,661 shares.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

