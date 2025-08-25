Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $51.12 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

