Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $28.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Up 6.6%

FMBL traded up $385.00 on Monday, reaching $6,210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,707.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,678.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.26. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a fifty-two week low of $5,008.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6,505.9282.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $112.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

