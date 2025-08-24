Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,440 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE KMB opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.