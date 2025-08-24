Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $77,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:MCD opened at $313.8010 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.