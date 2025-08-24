Allstate Corp Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after buying an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $148.0430 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $106.54 and a one year high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.