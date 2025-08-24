AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 2,607 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21,725.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $500.2380 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.02 and its 200 day moving average is $456.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock worth $8,593,838. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.