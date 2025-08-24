Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.4850 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $366.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BAC. HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

