Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,020,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,471,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,289,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 84.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 842,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,682,000 after buying an additional 386,093 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $158.5790 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. 3M’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

