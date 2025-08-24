The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 31,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE HD opened at $412.9960 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $16,827,675 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

