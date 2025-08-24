Thematics Asset Management Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE HUBS opened at $474.2280 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,061.86, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.34 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.04.

Get Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.