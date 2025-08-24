Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in American Express Company $AXP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

NYSE:AXP opened at $318.9630 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

