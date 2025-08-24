Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $212.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

