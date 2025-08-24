Ally Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5%

AVGO opened at $294.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

