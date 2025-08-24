Ally Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadcom Stock Up 1.5%
AVGO opened at $294.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
