34,146 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,975,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,655,000 after acquiring an additional 770,820 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.