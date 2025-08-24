Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Welltower Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $164.1980 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

