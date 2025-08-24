Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 78,973 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

