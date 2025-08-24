Cadence Bank Buys 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Cadence Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

