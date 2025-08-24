Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.3180 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

