Apexium Financial LP Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,204.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,231.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

