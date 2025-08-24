QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.89 and last traded at $158.96. 2,037,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,351,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $493,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,956.70. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,817. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 99.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

