Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Li Auto stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Li Auto stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 5,042,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Li Auto has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “strong sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Li Auto by 2,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

