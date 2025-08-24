Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,109,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 4.2%

BX stock opened at $170.2430 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.