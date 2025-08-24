Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 962 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $754.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $730.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,803 shares of company stock worth $235,276,424 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

