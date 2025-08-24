Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hilltop stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH stock traded up $1.4870 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.6970. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,035. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $329,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 77,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,736.97. The trade was a 14.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $976,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 4,242.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

