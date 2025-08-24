Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Unum Group stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.5350 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.8750. 930,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,771. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

