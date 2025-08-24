CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CNO Financial Group stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:CNO traded up $0.9470 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.6170. 658,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,870. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at $597,230.13. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $10,651,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 100.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.