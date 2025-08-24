Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $1.4250 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.9250. 3,994,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 410.0%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,334,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $68,953,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after buying an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 672,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,878,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

