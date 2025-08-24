Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Burlington Stores stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $5.4730 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.0630. The company had a trading volume of 831,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

