BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,053 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $235,020,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $63,471,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $51,289,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 842,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,682,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 2.7%

MMM stock opened at $158.5790 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

