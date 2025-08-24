Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in COPT Defense Properties stock on June 11th.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.5240 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.9540. 941,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

