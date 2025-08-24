Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

