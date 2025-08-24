W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Position Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the period. W.R. Berkley comprises about 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $838,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 19.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.0950 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

