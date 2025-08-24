Dodge & Cox Sells 1,050 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE opened at $362.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.