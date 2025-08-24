Comerica Bank Has $53.24 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Comerica Bank cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $53,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $658,981,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.6240 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.