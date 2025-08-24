Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 2.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $361.89 and last traded at $361.35. 772,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,760,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 99.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,654,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

